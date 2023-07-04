’The Phantom’ death remains unsolved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The killer of a “major” drug dealer known as ‘The Phantom’ who was found dead in his burnt-out car in Eumemmerring in 2015 is still unknown, a State Coroner has reported.

Dung Tri Pham’s badly-burnt body was found with a large knife in his neck in the Olive Road Reserve car park in Frawley Road early on 27 March 2015.

Police believed he’d died in a drug deal “turned violent”, was fatally stabbed in the neck and his red Commodore set alight.

After a “thorough and extensive” police investigation, no one has been charged over Mr Pham’s demise. The circumstances leading to his death were still unknown, Coroner John Cain stated on 28 June.

“I am satisfied that no investigation which I am empowered to undertake, would be likely to result in the identification of the person or persons who caused Mr Pham’s death.”

Mr Pham, 40, ran a drug trafficking business in the Dandenong region turned over between $40,000 and $60,000 a week, Judge Cain stated.

His criminal history spanned 22 years and several jail terms including for heroin trafficking.

He had spent most of the day before his death at Crown Casino before driving in his red Holden Commodore to his apartment in Frawley Road Eumemmerring.

At 11.18pm, he drove to the reserve and parked behind a small stadium building near netball courts.

CCTV footage showed an unidentified person leaving the area on foot and discarding an item in a stormwater drain.

An unknown vehicle arrived at speed, left five minutes later with the vehicle then seen catching on fire.

According to a police forensic expert, Mr Pham’s car was likely doused inside with petrol and ignited.

Mr Pham’s body was found lying across the back seat.

Heroin metabolites, methylamphetamine, amphetamine, diazepam, temazepam and oxazepam were found in his system.

Due to a delay in getting CCTV footage, police didn’t conduct a search of the drain until more than a month later.

The discarded item has not been found, nor the person leaving the reserve identified.

At his home, police seized a large amount of cash suspected to be trafficking proceeds. There were no signs of struggle or that Mr Pham was stabbed there.

In their investigations, police established that Mr Pham had recently severed ties with two drug couriers after cash and drugs were stolen from their Dandenong North home.

Police couldn’t identify who Mr Pham was buying heroin from, Judge Cain stated.

“There was also no evidence or intelligence to suggest a falling out, any bad debts or trouble with a competitor which might have brought about his death.”

A drug runner recalled that hours earlier, Mr Pham sounded drug affected over the phone while telling him: “I’ve f***ed up, I’ve got to do something and then I’ll come and see ya.”

They’d arranged to meet at 10pm that night to balance the daily takings and re-supply the drug runner. But there was no evidence it took place, Judge Cain found.

The drug runner alleged that Mr Pham told him at 8.32pm that “I’m still coming, I’ve just got something to do.”

Mr Pham’s last known conversation was with an associate wishing to buy drugs that night but he didn’t follow through on the deal.