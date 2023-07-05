Chaos on Leonard Avenue

By Sahar Foladi

Fenced-in traders are fed up with they say seems to be never-ending streetworks in Noble Park’s Leonard Avenue.

A dozen businesses have been impacted by the ongoing construction works, occupying more than a dozen parking spaces. They say it’s turned into a major issue, deterring customers away.

City of Greater Dandenong Council’s Director of Business and major projects, Paul Kearsley said the works are part of the Leonard Avenue Streetscape Revitalisation Project, funded by the Victorian Government and supported by the Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

“The works have been delayed due to underground service complications and Council has liaised with the contractor to accelerate the program where possible.”

The project will provide increased plantings, seating and renewed lighting and footpaths to enhance the local and visitor experience.

A council appointed contractor, Planned Construction Group, is undertaking the job.

As the fence went up for the project commencement, there were weeks of no to little work, which raised traders concerns as they started losing customers.

Teresa Postregna from Chapel Road Eggs said sales have decreased by more than a half.

“I flicked through the end of the day sale and though, Jeez that’s really bad.

“Council contracted the work out to a company who obviously doesn’t care about how it affects everyone else,” she said.

“They’re still getting their money the contractors get their money. This is where the public gets frustrated because everyone complains about council’s inefficiency.”

With a majority of the parking space occupied due to the works, it makes it even more difficult for elderly residents.

“It’s affected the parking space so much. A lot of these businesses here have a demographic of older clientele,” Ms Postregna said.

“They’re not young teens so for them to carry two to five bottles from the liquor shop or buy two trays of eggs and carry it 100-500 metres wherever they can find a space, it’s too hard for them”

Almost all of the traders say they were never consulted but were given a letter outlining the details of the project a week before the works began.

“They didn’t stop to think about how they could least impact us. I didn’t get any consultation.

“I got a letter sent saying they’ll start works here within a week. We didn’t get time to warn the customers.”

The family business has been running locally since 1962 first in Keysborough, but it had to make move as the area was re-zoned in 2020 just as Covid hit.

“That was tough but we managed to get through it then. But now this construction work which for the past month they’ve done really I think, three half-days of work.”

Traders say the council could’ve done this in a better way without the harsh impacts on all the traders and community.

“Council said they had problems with main pipe but that should not be our problem.

“They should’ve had a contingency. They should’ve planned it better and should’ve taken half of the parking space, in turns,” Ms Postregna said.

Mirjana is also part of the family business and said she receives calls from customers asking her to deliver their grocery to their car, parked on the road due to lack of parking.

“Yesterday i had customer they just parked on the road and the lady asked me to give her eggs quickly because her husband is waiting on the road.”

On Friday, nearby mosque goers use up a majority of the car spaces, making it even tougher on businesses.

“It’s a big problem and we have spoken to the council about this. They need to put a car park over there,” Ms Postregna said.

According to them, opposite of the mosque on Noble Street, there used to be a car park but now it’s fenced off.

“This is where the council should approach whoever owns the land and say can we use this land we’ll pay you for this land so that people had places to park. It will benefit everyone!”

Adrian Bell from Noble Optical said the council had told him they weren’t able to locate the owner of the vacant land, which he finds incredible.

“If they’re charging the owner rates they’ve got to know the owner and how to contact them.

“It would relieve a lot of the pressure,” he said.

The Little Lanka Groceries and Takeaway was forced to shut down their business for two weeks due to customers avoiding the fence right in front of their shop.

Next to that is the Sun Star Bakery, which has been running for 40 years now.

“This has to be the worst the Council has come up with especially after Covid, and with winter and school holidays,” the owner, Ralph Sacco said.

According to him the bakery used to gain most of its trade from 7am to 10am but that’s no longer the case.

“I know they’re improving the area but surely they could’ve come up with a better way. This job could’ve been done maybe half way but blocking the whole section has been enormous.

“It’s not fair what they’ve done.”

Jaspreet Kaur, Pharmacist manager has worked at the Chemist Warehouse for over 10 years and says the works outside has impacted everyone tremendously.

“This is not us. Usually we used to get around 700 customers a day and that has dropped to 400.

“It has impacted us badly so far and we don’t know how long they will be here for but it looks like it’ll be more than what they had told us.”

Chemist Warehouse has had to close its entrance, with the council installing three access ramps between the business’s ‘exit’ and Buckley Lane car park.

“Customers had to use the exit to enter the pharmacy and it was a long way for them to walk from the other side,” Mr Kaur said.

“Regular customers have presented their frustration while others said they’ll never come back here.”

All of the traders are fearful that these works will only be dragged out longer than the finish date.

Mr Kearsley said the council and contractor are in regular contact with local traders in the area.

“Council has taken steps to ensure that pedestrian access to shops in the precinct remains possible during normal business trading hours.

“Several actions have been taken to try and address concerns raised by local traders, including some adjustments to parking in the area to increase the supply of short term spaces and the installation of variable message signs to inform the public that the shops remain open for business.”

Underground works including conduit laying and electrical pit installation for lighting have been completed with the demolition works.

Currently, work on the concrete has begun.

“We understand the frustration that construction works of this scale cause for local businesses and expect the completed project will be welcomed by all once finalised.

“We thank our local traders for their patience,” Mr Kearsley said.

Completion of works is currently scheduled for mid-August, with the first stage (west side) expected to be completed by mid-July.