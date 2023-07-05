Revised curfew not the full cat plan

By Sahar Foladi

After strong uproar against the City of Greater Dandenong’s proposed ‘cat curfew‘, councillors voted on a compromise plan.

In a council meeting on Monday 26 June, councillors voted on the revised version of the cat curfew, following public feedback.

Instead of a 24/7 cat curfew, council has voted on a night-time cat curfew over the duration of two years leaving a possibility to increase the curfew to 24/7 if necessary.

However, not all councillors were in favour of this strategy as councillor Tim Dark abstained to vote on the matter.

“I listened to the people who are specialists in their field who emailed and also attended and spoke and as a result I was not willing to support the item or oppose it as both sides have valid points.”

The Cat Strategy introduced in June 2022 seeks to manage the long-term cat population in the municipality and encourage responsible cat ownership.

The initial strict curfew was also driven by the overpopulation of feral cats slaying wildlife with 700 felines impounded each year by the council and only seven per cent reclaimed.

The council was hounded during the public question time at the council meeting.

Emeritus Professor Jacquie Rand’s representative from School of Veterinary Science said Dandenong ranks as the worst council for the rate of impounded cats euthanized.

“Based on data from other Victorian councils, mandated containment increases complaints, increases numbers of cats impounded and killed, and costs and exposures to mental health damage of staff at the Lost Dogs Homes.”

Greater Dandenong’s Director City Planning, Design and Amenity, Jody Bosman replied saying “the curfew is only part of the cat management strategy”.

“I agree the cat curfew in itself will not solve the cat wandering issue, which is why it’s only part of something broader.”

The revised proposal follows 356 recent public submissions, with 57 per cent in favour of a cat curfew in Greater Dandenong out of which 46 per cent approved of a 24-7 prohibition.

As previously reported by Star Journal, submitters in favour of the proposal said wandering cats were killing wildlife and leaving mess behind.

“I believe cats are beautiful animals but must be kept away from all wildlife,” a submitter who keeps their felines in a cat enclosure.

The Keysborough Australian Animal Protection Society’s shelter euthanized 10 out of 500 stray cats last year.

Veterinary nurse at Greencross Vets Springvale, Lisa Bryant said the curfew improves animal welfare as well as protects native wildlife and the safety of cats.

“Responsible pet owners can reduce the number of cats euthanized every year by ensuring their pets are desexed, ensure their pets are and micro chipped so if they do go missing, they can be returned to their owners.”

Victoria holds the second highest number of euthanized cats with 1,549 while NSW takes the lead on 2,113 and QLD on 1,493, according to RSPCA Australia National Statistics 2021-2022.

Mr Bosman said the Cat management Strategy is designed to bring down the euthanasia rates.

“It’s designed to also increase re-homing of cats, foster care and take semi owned cats to fully owned cats.

“Overall one should see a decrease in the absolute number and percentage of cats that get euthanized. Whether that is immediate-unlikely.”

An RSPCA 2018 report was in favour of 24-hour containment, rather than night-time curfews.

Although enforcement would be difficult more data would be needed to determine the impact of confined cats and the risks with cat trapping.

It recommended mandatory desexing and identification as well as community education programs.

Mr Bosmand said the Council will continue to seek state government funds to subsidise the de-sexing program.