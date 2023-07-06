Ex-Cr joins Noble Park Hall Trust

A Greater Dandenong ex-councillor has been elected onto the Noble Park Hall Trust.

At a recent AGM, Matthew Kirwan was voted as a trustee for five years.

He joined other trustees Dawn Dickson, who has served 42 years, Alan Gordon for 27 years, Gaye Guest for 10 years, and Al Billings one year.

City of Greater Dandenong’s communications and customer servicer manager Kylie Sprague has represented the council on the trust for five years.

“It is hoped that Matthew Kirwan will continue with the tradition of longevity too,” Ms Dickson said.

Ms Dickson has written a history on the 97-year-old public hall in a book If These Walls Could Talk.

The hall is unique in that its location 18-34 Buckley Street is owned by the residents of Noble Park, she says.

“Although the hall and the Paddy O’Donoghue Centre are run by the City of Greater Dandenong, the trust deed demands that the land never be sold or mortgaged.

“And it is the job of the trustees to ensure the conditions of the deed are adhered to.”

At the AGM, the Trust agreed to donate $2000 to Springvale Benevolent Society, $2000 to Noble Park Community Art Show and $500 to Springvale Neighbourhood House for craftwork to two senior communities.

Meanwhile, the trustees are making plans for the hall’s 100-year celebrations in April 2025.

Among the ideas are for school students being invited to look at specially-installed history display boards in the hall as well as for history DVDs.

“It is hoped that residents and former residents will join together to make it a great celebration,” Ms Dickson said.

“The trustees will also be seeking assistance from other community and service groups to help with the organisation.”