Man charged with alleged pokies hold-up

A man has been charged with an alleged armed hold-up of a gaming venue in Scott Street, Dandenong in May.

The 43-year-old from Ferntree Gully was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

He was already in custody for unrelated offending, police say.

He is expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 July.

Police allege that a woman was held up at gunpoint after she parked in a nearby laneway before work about 6am on Saturday 20 May.

The man allegedly forced her from her car and into the business where he stole a “significant amount” of money from a gaming machine.

The woman was not physically injured.

Detectives initially believed up to $140,000 was taken, but now say it was significantly less.

Police have released photos of the locked cash canisters stolen and used to store the money from the premises.

Police believe the canisters may have been dumped in the eastern suburbs.

“Investigators are urging anyone who has seen the canisters not to open them and to come forward and speak to police,” Victoria Police stated.

Others are believed to be involved in the incident, police say.

Any information or vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au