Seven arrested after Sth East chase

Police have arrested seven people after an extended follow through Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs on Thursday morning 6 July.

Officers spotted a white Ford Falcon sedan with seven people inside on the Princes Freeway in Officer about 4.25am.

Allegedly, the vehicle was sporting cloned plates.

With assistance from the Air Wing, the car was followed on the Monash Freeway though Dandenong North and Endeavour Hills before coming to a stop in Pakenham.

The alleged seven occupants of the vehicle were:

• A 20-year-old Pakenham male

• A 20-year-old Officer male

• A 19-Year-old Pakenham male

• A 22-year-old Pakenham male

• A 21-Year-old Pakenham male

• A 20-year-old Pakenham male

• A 21-year-old Pakenham male

They were arrested at a residential property in Charolais Court at about 5.05am and are assisting police with their enquiries.