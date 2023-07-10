Alleged car jacker charged

A Hampton Park man has been charged after an alleged armed carjacking in Dandenong.

Police say a man produced an imitation gun and demanded the victim’s car keys at the entrance of a fast-food outlet on Stud Road about 3.30am on 1 July.

The man fled in the victim’s grey Mazda sedan towards Princes Highway, according to police.

The victim was not physically injured.

Southern Metropolitan Regional Crime Squad detectives raided a property on View Street, Hampton Park.

They seized clothing and other items, police say.

A 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated carjacking, prohibited person possessing an imitation firearm, car theft and unlicensed driving.