Call for Suburban Rail Loop pause

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Opposition has called for a pause on the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) project in Melbourne’s South East with funds diverted instead to the Airport Rail project.

Works have begun on the Cheltenham to Box Hill section (SRL East), which will include six new underground stations and a controversial stabling facility at Heatherton.

It would eventually link to Melbourne Airport – which the Government has dubbed SRL Airport.

The Liberal-Nationals Coalition argues that SRL East should be paused with no contracts broken. Funds should be re-prioritised due to Government “record debt” – with interest payments of more than $10 million a day.

The first two-thirds of the project has been estimated to cost up to $200 billion.

“Airport Rail is one-third the cost of SRL East, has funding commitments and will genuinely benefit every Victorian – not just those in one part of Melbourne,” opposition transport infrastructure spokesperson David Southwick said.

“Recent infrastructure works and delays have exposed decades of underinvestment in the rail network across Melbourne’s west.

“These communities deserve a modern rail network and Airport Rail is the place to start.”

Tourism, sport and events opposition spokesperson Sam Groth said “a train from Cheltenham to Box Hill must not come before a train line to the airport”.

“Victoria’s international reputation and appeal as a tourist destination is being held back whilst this (Airport Rail) project remains on pause.”

Labor MPs in the South East attributed their emphatic 2022 state election wins to SRL East’s popularity. The Opposition had vowed to halt the project if it won Government.

“Victorians have endorsed the Suburban Rail Loop at two elections and we’re getting on with delivering it, while the Liberals are once again calling to cut thousands of jobs and vital connections across the network,” Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak said.

“SRL Airport is part of the National Infrastructure Investment Program Review – we’ll have more to say when that process has run its course.”

The Government argues the SRL will deliver an extra 11.8 million daily trips and help manage an 80 per cent increase in private vehicle trips by 2056.

It says more than 800 jobs would be created in the SRL East section.

“Suburban Rail Loop won’t just transform our public transport system – slashing travel times and easing congestion – it will help manage how our city grows, creating a long pipeline of jobs and training opportunities,” Mr Tak said.

Mr Tak shrugged off a recent Herald Sun report on links between his electorate officer Peter Davis and a $80,000 SRL suburban grant for lights at Mentone and St Bede’s Football Club.

Mr Davis was reportedly secretary of the club, but was not sitting on the club’s board that submitted the grant application, according to the Government.

“He is a well respected member of the club and an active member within the sporting community,” Mr Tak said.

“As was reported, he acted appropriately at all times.”