Missing Stephen

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Stephen.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Box Street in Doveton about 6pm on Sunday, 9 July.

Police have concerns for Stephen’s welfare due to his medical condition and his disappearance being out of character.

Investigators have released an image of Stephen in the hope someone may know of his current whereabouts.

Stephen is described as Sudanese, about 195cm tall and of thin build with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black pants and black glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on (03) 9767 7444.