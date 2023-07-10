Noble Park sewer upgrade

By Sahar Foladi

South East Water is delivering the final phase of their major sewer upgrades in the South-East in Noble Park for 2023.

The major upgrade to the Mile Creek sewer started their final phase mid-June.

The upgrade involves building a new relief sewer, increasing the capacity of the network while also reducing the likelihood of surcharges and spills during wet weather events, so communities can continue to have safe and reliable wastewater services every day and night.

A long standing local resident, Brad Woodford said the works are much needed.

“With many single dwelling blocks in the area being replaced by dual occupancy or even multi-dwelling developments, it’s a given some of these upgrades are going to be necessary.”

Mr Woodford also ran for the City of Greater Dandenong 2020 election for the Noble Park North ward.

He says the works have caused road closures which has caused congestion in the area.

“Currently the Corrigan Road end of Kelvinside Road is open to one way traffic only which does cause some inconvenience.

“So I look forward to that being cleared up and the road surface being resealed as soon as it can possibly be done.”

The major upgrade is expected to complete the final phase of Mile Creek sewer works by December 2023.

The project is delivered by, Zinfra, Jaydo, WSP (ZJW) Joint Venture partners as part of South East Water’s proactive infrastructure program and has just begun phase three on Kelvinside Rd to Corrigan Rd.

Phase one on Ebden Street was recently completed with initial sections of Phase 2 along Callandar Road to Ellendale Rd has also begun.

Residents living in the area may have noticed changes in traffic conditions, the presence of work trucks and some noise from the construction.

South East Water General Manager Liveable Water Solutions, Charlie Littlefair said the project was one of the biggest sewer upgrades happening in the south-east this year, supporting the area’s growing population.

“We’re proud to be making big progress on this project to deliver a more reliable service for Noble Park residents and customers, now and into the future.

“We’re investing over $180 million per year on proactive infrastructure upgrades across our network,” he said.

“These upgrades will not only improve service reliability but also optimise our organisation’s operations with reduced ongoing maintenance and repair costs.”

There are no planned interruptions to water or sewer services during these works. Customers who experience a disruption to their services can call the 24/7 Faults and Emergencies team on 13 28 12.

South East Water manages $4.8 billion of water and sewer assets, including 11,230 km of sewer pipes.

https://southeastwater.com.au/residential/upgrades-and-projects/