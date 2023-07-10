Residents flee Springvale flats fire

Residents were evacuated from an apartment building fire in Springvale in the early hours of Saturday 8 July.

Twenty-eight FRV firefighters and nine appliances were used to “aggressively attack” the fire found in the building’s utility services area in Amiel Street about 3.30am.

An FRV spokesperson said the fire was threatening nearby apartments, with all residents evacuated.

“A female resident suffering smoke inhalation was treated by ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital for observation.

“A number of apartments have been affected by the fire.”

The fire was contained and declared under control in about 30 minutes.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics and Victoria Police officers assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not deemed suspicious, the FRV spokesperson said.