Couple takes on cross country drive for charity

Endeavour Hills couple Luke and Annabel Schulze are set for the adventure of a lifetime when they join a convoy of teams in this year’s Spring Shitbox Rally, Australia’s largest independently-run fundraiser for Cancer Council.

Shitbox Rally is not a race, it’s a challenge to drive cars worth $1500 or less across Australia via some of its toughest roads to raise money for Cancer research.

Luke and Annabel have lost several immediate family members to cancer and know many friends and families who are still battling, as well as some lucky ones who have “beat the beast”.

“With a significant birthday looming this year instead of choosing a relaxing holiday somewhere or a party I wanted to give back to a cause close to my heart,” Annabel said.

“We have obtained a VS commodore that was just sitting gathering spiders and birds nests in someone’s barn, and with the help of some friends and Luke’s mechanical knowledge the car is on the road and we looking forward to the exciting journey ahead of us.”

Box Rallies Founder and CEO James Freeman OAM, lost both of his parents to cancer within 12 months of each other.

“Shitbox Rally is not a race, but a reward for fundraising efforts,” he said.

“This is a chance to explore Australia, drawing teams from around the country to help achieve the extraordinary.”

For the first time ever, the teams will start in Port Douglas, far north Queensland.

This will be the most northern start line in the history of the rallies.

“The route takes us from humidity and heat, into the dry outback diagonally crossing both Queensland and South Australia in what will prove a very challenging and very visually striking rally,” Mr Freeman said.

“This will be a very special rally indeed.”

Box Rallies have raised more than $33 million since the first event in 2010.

To participate, each team must raise a minimum of $5000 with a target of $2 million for the entire rally.

To donate to Schulzey’s Shitbox, visit https://spring2023.shitboxrally.com.au/schulzeys-shitbox