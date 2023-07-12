Crime gang squad’s ‘success’

A police taskforce targeting serious organised crime has been hailed a success after 342 arrests and seized nearly 200 weapons in its first 12 months.

The VIPER taskforce has been deployed across the state, seizing more than $1.4 million, 81 guns or imitation firearms, 119 prohibited weapons and 789 quantities of illicit drugs.

It has issued 1372 charges.

VIPER operations included a raid at Dandenong South targeting associates of a “high-profile serious and organised crime entity” in July 2022.

In August, three men linked to recognised street gangs were arrested after an affray and serious stabbing at a shopping centre in Dandenong.

VIPER was also involved in operations targeting Rebels, Comanchero and Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gangs.

“This has been one of the most significant moves against organised crime syndicates in the history of Victoria Police and the results speak for themselves,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill said.

“Over the past 12 months, the VIPER Taskforce has deployed to all parts of metropolitan Melbourne and rural Victoria where our members are regularly being told by criminal targets, ‘We were wondering when you might show up’.”

Dep Comm Hill said the “agile and dynamic” VIPER model involved a broad range of specialist police units operating side by side to “clinically target known criminal groups”.

The units include Public Order Response Team (PORT), State Highway Patrol, general duties, Armed Crime Squad, Homicide Squad, Echo Taskforce, Criminal Proceeds Squad, Major Drug Squad, Clandestine Laboratory Squad and Gang Crime Squad.

“That is the beauty of VIPER – our policing practitioners will collaborate and identify every opportunity to target criminals through a variety of investigative options.”

VIPER is an acronym for visibility, intelligence, prevention, enforcement and reassurance.

