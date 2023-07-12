Seven arrested in alleged stolen cars

Seven have been arrested after police Air Wing followed two allegedly stolen cars across Melbourne’s South.

The silver BMW X5 and a red MG hatch were reported to police as being “suspiciously parked” at a car park in Cheltenham Road, Keysborough about 9.50pm on 10 July.

Police Air Wing observed the vehicles take off in different directions.

The MG was followed until it pulled up at a police cordon at Thomas Promenade in Chelsea Heights.

Two teens and a woman were arrested at the scene. A fourth person fled and was arrested with help of the Dog Squad shortly after.

The Air Wing also followed the BMW through Moorabbin and Prahran, where it was dumped on Dandenong Road about 10.15pm.

Officers from the Dog Squad observed three teenagers enter a licenced premises nearby, before arresting the trio.

Five teenagers, two aged 17, two aged 15 and a 16-year-old were being questioned by police.

Two women aged 18 and 21 are also assisting police with their enquiries.