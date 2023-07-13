Asbestos dumped at clinic

EPA Victoria has released pictures of three men wanted over a dumping of building waste at a Hughesdale doctor’s surgery.

The waste allegedly including asbestos was emptied from an Isuzu tip-truck on the driveway at Warrigal Road on Saturday 8 July at 5.15pm.

CCTV footage captured the truck being driven into the car park.

Three men got out of the truck, unlatched the tail gate and dumped the load before driving off.

EPA is investigating the incident.

Any information to EPA on 1300 372 842 or contact@epa.vic.gov.au