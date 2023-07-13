Jail for elder’s ‘savage’ bashing

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong-raised man who “savagely” and “cowardly” bashed his 87-year-old ex-father-in-law after a Facebook spat has been jailed.

Gerard Michael Rabot, 51, of Cranbourne, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to aggravated burglary, causing injury intentionally and making a threat to kill the victim.

After the attack, the man was hospitalised with bleeding on the brain and four broken ribs.

He required heavy pain medication as well as a catheter due to a bladder injury.

In February 2022, Rabot posted on Facebook about separating from his wife after 29 years of marriage.

The wife’s father responded that she wasn’t on Facebook to defend herself – which Judge Frances Hogan said was a “reasonable” post.

However Rabot fired off three “abusive” replies. The next morning, he visited the father-in-law’s Frankston home in a “heightened state”.

When the victim unlocked the front door, Rabot violently forced it open.

He grabbed the man by the throat, while punching him to the face.

Rabot released his grip so the man fell backwards onto a computer desk. He then dropped onto the victim with his right knee pinning the victim’s chest to the floor.

As Rabot yelled at the victim, the elderly man struggled to speak and breathe while pleading with Rabot to stop.

“Don’t tell anyone about this or I will kill you,” Rabot said.

“If you tell anyone I’ll come back and finish the job.”

The victim, who was living alone after the recent death of his second wife, rang his son for help.

Meanwhile, Rabot rang his ex-wife telling her he thought he’d killed her father, that he’d “belted him pretty bad”.

Upon his arrest, he was taken to hospital with a high heart rate, and later deemed unfit to interview.

In sentencing on 6 July, Judge Hogan noted the large-built Rabot’s “very cowardly” attack on a victim more than three decades older and living alone at home.

Rabot didn’t like the man, intended to “savagely” attack him, and left him bleeding on his own floor, she found.

In a statement, the victim told the court of his shock and fear, his painful injuries and need for counselling in the aftermath.

The Dandenong-raised Rabot was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder as well as PTSD stemming from violent childhood abuse.

His father’s death in 2016 brought up unresolved traumas. They sparked suicidal thoughts and attempts, severe depression, panic attacks and admissions to a hospital psychiatric ward.

In the lead-up to the assault, Rabot was in a “distressed state” due to the recent loss of his job and marriage.

A psychiatrist found that Rabot may have been in a “state of dissociation” as a result. But it was more likely that the “quite deliberate” attack was fuelled by uncontrolled anger.

Rabot’s mental health was at risk of deteriorating in custody, as well as in the community, the judge noted.

His rehabiliation depended on him complying with his mental health treatment.

Judge Hogan accepted Rabot felt ashamed by the assault, not least because it reminded him of his own father’s abuse.

She noted his limited criminal history, excellent work record, otherwise good character and his junior cricket coaching.

Rabot was jailed for 10 months, followed by a three-year community corrections order.

The CCO includes supervision, mental health treatment and an anger management program.