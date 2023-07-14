‘Vigorous’ weed causes park shutdown

Namatjira Park in Clayton South will be partly closed after the discovery of a large weed infestation in the waterway.

Heavy works will be undertaken to treat and remove the water hyacinth weed after it was discovered in Clayton Retarding Basin by an “eagle-eyed” resident.

Contractors will divert water from the 1700-square-metre infestation site, then use excavators to scrape the base of the lake clear of water hyacinth.

No chemicals will be used in the removal process.

The eastern section of the park is expected to close for up to eight weeks from the end of July.

Agriculture Victoria leading biosecurity officer Kaitlin Wright said efforts were being made to stop the State prohibited weed from spreading further.

“Water hyacinth is a really vigorous grower, choking rivers, dams, lakes and irrigation channels and costing billions of dollars every year in control measures and economic losses.

The weed has distinctive mauve flowers during summer, with a darker purple patch and yellow spot on the upper petal.

“Water hyacinth is easily recognisable in winter, even without the flowers, because it has round, bulbous stems that clump together on the water surface.

“We’re concerned there could be more in the area that has been spread by birds, or kept in backyards as an ornamental pond plant, so we’re asking local residents to report confirmed or suspected sightings.”

To report sightings, contact Agriculture Victoria at weed.spotters@agriculture.vic.gov.au or 136 186.

Details of the park closure at kingston.vic.gov.au/council/projects-and-works