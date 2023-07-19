Car kills man and dog

An 87-year-old man and his dog were struck by a car on Tuesday 18 July while reportedly walking at the intersection of Heatherton and Power roads in Endeavour Hills.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Heatherton and Power roads, following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car, just after 7.40pm.

The Endeavour Hills man along with his dog sadly died at the scene.

The 37-year-old male driver, also from Endeavour Hills, immediately stopped at the scene to render assistance.

He has been interviewed by detectives and released pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dashcam to come forward.