$6 million grant for young carers

Australia’s most vulnerable are grappling with cost of living pressures that are affecting families and the country’s young people.

As families seek to minimise costs, more young people are taking up a carer role for friends and family.

The $6 million Commonwealth Government grant provides added financial aid and support young people to continue their educational journey while they provide unpaid care to family and friends.

Applications for the 2024 Young Carer Bursary Program has opened from 18 July to 12 September 2023.

Young Carer Bursary has offered 1,592 grants nationwide, with each grant providing a young carer with up to $3,768 to assist them with the costs of education in the 2024 academic year.

With high inflation on groceries and bills, soaring rents, a housing crisis and low wages growth, funding is vital to help to support young people to carry out their vital carer roles.

Young carers are identified as 12-25 years of age and provide substantial unpaid care to a family member or friend facing disability, illness, injury, mental health, and aged care, through to dependence on alcohol or drugs.

Most care for a parent or a sibling and more than a third care for two or more relatives.

Alison Brook, CEO, Carers Australia says, “Young carers are hugely inspiring and provide a nurturing role typically beyond their years. However, caring comes with considerable pressure that can be very isolating.”

“I’m so pleased we are able to provide some financial relief in the form of an educational grant to enable these young people to remain able and committed to their studies.”

Carers Australia is the national peak body representing Australia’s carers, advocating to influence policies and services at a national level.

The combined National Carer Network deliver a range of essential carer services across states and territories.

Young carers help with many tasks like household chores, paying bills, personal care, giving medication and emotional support.

The grants available will impact and acknowledge the lives of those who are struggling to juggle caring duties alongside education, work and their own personal interests and development.

The Young Carer Bursary Program supports young carers to continue with their education and reduce their need to undertake paid work at the same time as their study and caring duties.

More information can be found https://youngcarersnetwork.com.au/bursary/young-carer-bursary/.