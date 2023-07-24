Noble Park apartments assessed after fierce blaze

Residents were evacuated from a Noble Park apartment building after a ground-floor flat caught ablaze shortly before noon on Sunday (23 July).

Firefighters and 11 applicances from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority “aggressively” attacked the fire for an hour to prevent it spreading to other units in the double-storey complex in Somers Street.

“A very high fuel load within the apartment made the fire difficult to bring under control and added to the intensity of the fire,” an FRV spokesperson said.

No occupants were found inside the unit.

Due to the fire’s intensity, firefighters called in the municipal building surveyor to assess the building’s structural integrity.

The fire was declared under control at 12.42pm.

A community warning for smoke billowing from the blaze was issued.