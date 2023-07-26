Father reunites with son as man charged with child-stealing

A 24-year-old Dandenong man has been charged after the alleged theft of a vehicle with a two-year-old child inside in Dandenong on Monday 24 July.

The black Kia Carnival had stopped on Cleeland Street about 3.25pm as the driver got out to speak to another motorist, police say.

A man allegedly jumped into the car and drove off with the toddler in the back seat.

The boy was found at a supermarket in Ferntree Gully about 4.35pm and was not injured.

The boy’s relieved father Mahmood Mahmood, who had been driving the Kia at the time, told Nine News that seeing his son again was like “a new life”.

“I just hug him very hard.

“I asked him did you scared? He said no.

“I appreciate the shoppers, whoever the community, everyone. They did a great job to inform the police and help my kid out there.”

Police say the vehicle was found abandoned in Coldstream about 7pm that night by a member of the public.

A man was arrested by police in Dandenong about 3pm on Tuesday 25 July.

He was charged with child stealing, vehicle theft, unlicenced driving and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He is expected to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 26 July.