Premier signals less council planning powers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Premier Daniel Andrews has stated that local councils’ roles in significant planning decisions will be reduced, in the wake of an anti-corruption report into Casey councillors.

“What went on at the City of Casey was completely unacceptable and the Government sacked the council in 2020,” Mr Andrews said in response to the Operation Sandon report.

“However it is clear from the report that more work must be done.”

He said the Government implemented Australia’s “toughest political donation laws” which drastically reduced the size of donations and set up real-time public reporting.

The Government would respond to the report’s 34 recommendations in “due course”, Mr Andrews said.

“But it is the clear position of the Government that the role of local councils in significant planning decisions should be reduced and we will have more to say on this matter.”

Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark warned the Government not to shift planning powers into the “backrooms of Spring Street”.

He said this was an opportunity to improve transparency and accountability in the planning system.

“With the report clearly stating that corruption risk cannot be resolved by transferring responsibility from elected councillors to a minister, it would be a travesty for the Andrews Government to use the findings to centralise planning powers within the backrooms of Spring Street.”

Cr Clark said the behaviour described in the IBAC report was “unacceptable”.

While Casey Council was dealt with swiftly, a range of other key players have not yet faced any consequences for their role in these matters, he said.

“All Victorians will want to know what consequences await the other key participants in this saga, including past and current members of parliament, lobbyists, and individuals and entities within the development sector,” Cr Clark said.

Opposition leader John Pesutto honed on developer John Woodman’s access to Mr Andrews and other senior ministers.

The joint statement with shadow Attorney-General Michael O’Brien noted the developer’s successful $10,000 bid to win an exclusive lunch with Mr Andrews and $50,000 payment to be a “platinum member of a secret and exclusive fundraising body”.

“This damning report shines further light on the culture of secrecy, cover-ups, cosy relationships, dodgy

payments and favours for mates that’s flourished under Daniel Andrews.

“The Premier won’t apologise for cancelling the Commonwealth Games but he’s happy to apologise to a

property developer who paid thousands of dollars to get access to him.”