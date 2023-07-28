Medicinal-cannabis driving trial ‘huge’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A State Government trial allowing medicinal-cannabis users behind the wheel would be a “breakthrough”, says former Greater Dandenong mayor Roz Blades.

Ms Blades has been using medicinal cannabis oil to manage chronic pain for three-and-a-half years.

The cannabidiol (CBD) oil she uses is supposedly devoid of the psychoactive ingredient THC (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

But even trace elements of THC can be detected at roadside drug tests.

Under Victorian law, a valid prescription for medicinal cannabis is no defence for a driver detected with THC in their system.

Penalties include a mandatory suspension and fines.

In the meantime, Ms Blades has been forced to rely on public transport or her husband to drive her about.

“Not everyone has somebody to drive them, not everyone has public transport options and they are in pain.

“Either you drive on a plethora of other (pain-killing) drugs that you’re allowed to or you drive illegally on medicinal cannabis.”

For more than 50 years, Ms Blades had managed chronic pain with medications such as Mersyndol, Forte, Tramal, Pallexia, Lyrica and Gabapentin – and driven without incident.

However, medical cannabis didn’t cause the side-effects of some of the pharmaceuticals, such as “brain fog” and other life-long issues, she said.

“I was comatose on pain meds.”

In 2021, she made an impassioned plea to a State Parliament inquiry for law-makers to drop the driving ban.

Herald Sun recently reported that the State Government was working on an Australia-first select trial for a small number of medicinal cannabis users to drive if they are not impaired.

Ms Blades said this was big news for large numbers of people with chronic pain.

“This is a huge thing. This is a breakthrough,” Ms Blades said.

“You’re able to drive to work and not be in pain. You’re safer on the road, not on medications with side-effects. Your mental health is better.

“It’s much more far-reaching than just not being able to drive.”

Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP David Ettershank has also been pressing for a trial “without delay”.

“There are heaps and heaps of people taking opiates, benzos and other drugs because they are terrified of being caught driving with medicinal cannabis.

“It’s an illogical situation that the law is forcing them onto a more debilitating alternative.”

He tells of a medicinal-cannabis user who thought he was “safe” got picked up for drug-driving and lost his job.

And two other drivers picked up for their second or third offence facing potential prison or an extended loss of licence.

“In none of those cases was anyone tested for impairment.”

He said there were also prescribed cannabis products containing THC. In those cases, there could be a four hour window of impairment but the THC could be detected on a roadside test up to 14 days later.

“The data from abroad is clear that there is no correlation between legalising cannabis and increased road accidents, the trial gives an opportunity to put these concerns to bed.”