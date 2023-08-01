‘One tree’ in their thousands

Eight-hundred children planted 2300 trees and shrubs in Springvale South on Friday 28 July to launch Greater Dandenong’s One Tree Per Child program.

The Year 3 students from 14 primary schools were joined by the program’s co-founder Jon Dee for the mass-planting at Springvalley Reserve.

The launch also preceded National Tree Day celebrations at Tirhatuan Park on Saturday and back at Springvalley Reserve on Sunday.

One Tree Per Child was started by Olivia Newton-John and Dee in 2013.

Now planting trees in 10 countries, the initiative aims to get every child to plant at least one tree.

Dee said planting a tree encourages children to volunteer and give back to their local community.

“As children grow, they will see their tree making a positive difference as it improves the environment and creates habitat for local wildlife.

“We look forward to seeing local children and schools planting many thousands of trees and shrubs in the years to come.”

Greater Dandenong Council recently adopted laws to protect large trees on private property, in a bid to lift its meagre 9 per cent canopy coverage to 15 per cent by 2028.

Mayor Eden Foster said the One Tree Per Child initiative aimed to have local children planting thousands of trees before the end of 2023.

“Council has a vision that our city can be healthy, green and resilient; and we can achieve this by planting more trees.

“How exciting for these students to plant a tree that they can grow up alongside. We know our city doesn’t have enough trees and we love that we can involve the whole community to make a difference.

Greens councillor Rhonda Garad instigated Council’s participation in One Tree Per Child.

“Through these initiatives we are taking action to tackle climate change and make a positive contribution to the local community.

“What a difference planting a tree can make.”