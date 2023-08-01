Teen arrested over home invasion attempt

A Pakenham teen has been arrested after an alleged attempted home invasion in Keysborough on Saturday 29 July.

Police say four males dressed in black entered a home property on Cunningham Parade just after 7am.

A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were home at the time.

The group of males fled in a white Skoda hatchback, which the male resident attempted to film on his phone.

The offenders stopped and confronted the residents with an alleged machete, demanding the man’s phone.

They then fled in the Skoda.

No one was physically injured.

The vehicle was believed to be stolen during an aggravated burglary on Glenvill Court, Templestowe about 3am on 27 July.

Police arrested and questioned a 17-year-old boy from Pakenham on 31 July.

The other alleged intruders are still at large.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au