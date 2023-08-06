Community voices welcome on council panel

Casey residents and community members are encourage to apply to join a Casey Council program dedicated to help empowering voices and shaping the future of Casey.

The Community Selection Panel is tasked with assessing and recommending community grant applications and nominations for a number of Casey awards and grants.

The initiative seeks to involve passionate individuals who are eager to make a difference in their neighbourhoods and the greater Casey community.

Casey Council chief executive Glenn Patterson said the power of the community comes in listening to all voices and creating positive change together.

“The heart of any thriving community lies in the diversity of its voices,” he said.

“We are excited to create a diverse platform where residents can come together, share their unique perspectives, and actively contribute to our city’s growth and development.

“This is an opportunity to not only make an impact but also to learn and grow as individuals.”

Casey Council is seeking more than 50 volunteers who are ready to be part of the group.

The Community Selection Panel welcomes individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, genders, and experiences.

To apply for a spot on the Community Selection Panel, interested individuals must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) application by 5pm on Tuesday, 29 August.

For further information and to access the EOI application, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/expression-interest-casey-community-selection-panel.