Regional Assessment Service provider appointed

The State Government has appointed mecwacare to deliver the Regional Assessment Service (RAS) in Casey from Friday 1 September.

In response to Federal Government reforms, Casey Council undertook a detailed review of its Aged and Disability Services before endorsing a decision on 14 December 2021 to transition out of direct delivery of these services, with the exception of meals, community transport and volunteer transport services.

Casey Council’s home and community care services moved to new providers in 2022, one of which was mecwacare, which took over delivery of in-home services consisting of personal care, domestic assistance, respite care, shopping assistance, social support, home maintenance and modifications to residents living in the northern suburbs of Casey, with the appointment of mecwacare to deliver the RAS the final step in the transition process.

Casey Council administrators chair Noelene Duff PSM said the council is looking forward to working with mecwacare to ensure a smooth transition for Casey residents.

“Council is now focused on delivery of the actions in the Casey Living and Ageing Well Action Plan, which was endorsed in March and sets out how council will help make Casey a supportive environment where people of all ages can live and age well,“ she said.

“We will continue to deliver meals, community transport and volunteer transport services through our dedicated volunteer workforce.

“Our volunteers have always delivered these services, and they all play a very important role in helping us support the wellbeing and independence of our residents.“

mecwacare chief executive Michele Lewis said they were proud of the positive feedback they have received from Casey residents and their family.

“We are delighted by the Victorian Department of Health’s decision to place their trust in the organisation to deliver the Regional Assessment Service in addition to the vital home care services we already provide to the local community,“ she said.

“mecwacare has a long-standing record of partnering with and supporting older people and people living with disabilities in the Casey community.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to expand on our relationships with, and support for, the Casey community.“