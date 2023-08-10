Sleep support available for young families

Restless Casey families are encouraged to toss and turn no more and seek help to ensure their young children sleep better and settle quicker, as part of free Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Service sessions running until Saturday 21 October.

Developed in conjunction with the Department of Health, the free Sleep and Settling sessions aim to support families and raise awareness about the importance of healthy sleep patterns and behaviours for children’s long-term development and for parent/caregiver and child’s mental health.

Sleep and settling concerns are common challenges faced by parents and caregivers, impacting children’s development and overall family wellbeing.

Recognising the significance of quality sleep, Casey Council has invested in supporting Casey families with evidence-informed sleep and settling model of care.

With the help of expert guidance from sleep consultants and MCH nurses to address sleep concerns effectively, parents will be able to gain valuable information and support to help their children establish healthy sleep routines and patterns.

The sessions will cover a range of topics, including typical sleep patterns and behaviors, preventing sleep concerns, solutions and strategies for sleep issues, and the importance of self-care for parents.

The free sessions are tailored to specific age groups: newborns to three months, four to 12 months, and 18 months to toddlers.

Families can choose between online and in-person sessions, with various dates and times available throughout the year, including Saturday sessions.

All family members are welcome to attend as supporting children’s sleep is a collaborative effort within the family unit.

To book a session, visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/902338.

For more information, email mchsleepsettling@casey.vic.gov.au.