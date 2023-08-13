Best of Casey business recognised

From a beer brewery to a soap business, the finalists in this year’s Casey Business Awards cover a wide array of fields.

The Casey Business Awards recognise and honour business excellence across various industry sectors within Casey, while highlighting the role local businesses play in contributing to Casey’s economic growth and progress.

This year’s theme, ‘Innovation and Resilience’, spotlights the capacity of local businesses to adapt, innovate, and persevere during challenging times, underscoring their unwavering commitment to driving progress within their industry.

The finalists across the six categories are:

* Customer Experience: Atura Dandenong, Brember Family Funerals and The Small Business Launching Pad;

* Environmental Sustainability: Bridgeford Group, Ecotrans and Liberty Equipment Hire;

* Health and Wellbeing: Best Of Home Care, Be Your Best Physiotherapy and Recovery in Mind;

* New Business: Blanc Bakery, Imagine Childcare & Kindergarten Cranbourne and Thirty Eight O Six Brewing;

* Professional Business Services: CFM Air Conditioning, Hey Dee Ho Music Casey and In the Game; and

* Small Business: Elemental Electronics, L’ada Soaps & Scents and The Arch Edit.

As the awards program enters its next phase, the judges will conduct a site visit of each of the 18 finalists to determine the award winners.

Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Casey Business Awards Gala event on 5 October 2023.

For more information on the finalists, visit businessincasey.com.au/casey-business-awards-2023-category-finalists