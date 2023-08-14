Driver allegedly stabbed in fast-food carjacking

Four youths have been charged over an alleged attempted carjacking with knives and an imitation gun.

Police say that the 20-year-old Ormond driver sustained a slash to his arm and puncture wound to his back in the incident.

He was allegedly grabbed by several youths and pulled out of a stationary car at a fast-food car park on Nepean Highway Cheltenham about 7.45pm on Saturday 12 August.

Six teens found nearby were arrested.

A 14-year-old Upwey boy, a 14-year-old Narre Warren South boy, a 14-year-old Dandenong girl and a 12-year-old Hampton Park boy are expected to be charged on summons with assault-related offences.

They will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Two youths were released without charge.