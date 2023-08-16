Teen arrested over alleged armed robbery attempt

A 15-year-old Noble Park boy has been charged over an alleged attempted armed robbery of a teenager during the sale of a bike.

Police say that the victim – a 16-year-old Kew boy – agreed to sell the bike as part of an online social media transaction.

He’d arranged to meet a man at a park on the corner of Springvale and Heatherton roads, Springvale South about 5.30pm on 8 August.

Police allege that two males produced a machete when the boy got out of the car to do the sale. They tried to steal the bike from the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver got out and approached the offenders, who fled empty-handed, police say.

The Noble Park teen was arrested by police in Springvale on Tuesday 15 August.

He was released and expected to be charged on summons with armed robbery-related offences.

A second male is still at large, police say.

Any information and dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au