100-jobs goal on target

By Sahar Foladi

Chisholm Institute is on track to recruit, train and place at least 100 jobseekers in manufacturing roles across the south-east.

The Jobs Victoria Engineering Project in partnership with the state government will provide job seekers with hands-on engineering skills and training from leading experts before they’re placed in a secure job at local manufacturing businesses.

Mustaq Akbari arrived in Australia from Pakistan five months ago and has now secured himself a position with SRS Power, a local manufacturer in Dandenong South.

“There are many possibilities with this pathway. I’ve can learn a new skill and start my own business,” Mr Akbari said.

“The program is very beneficial for both migrants and Australians in sense that it supports people to learn a new skill, provides jobs and keeps the economy going.”

He has accomplishments in computer science, web development and has experienced coding in Pakistan.

“When I came here and took the engineering course, I became interested. Now I’m going with the flow and would like to see how far I can continue ahead.”

Mr Akbari is set to start his Certificate III in Engineering with Chisholm.

The program not only provides fundamental assistance to newly arrivals but also to people who’ve faced challenges entering the workforce including women aged 45 and over, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and people with disability, as well as any manufacturing businesses looking for workers in Victoria.

To this point the project team have placed 38 people in an ongoing employment, with at least 16 of those people residing in the City of Greater Dandenong or City of Casey.

Chisholm’s chief commercial officer, Damien Van Eyk, said they are proud to have achieved this number in a short time.

“Our goal is to place 100 job seekers in local manufacturing roles by January 2024.

“In just over two months, we have already placed 31 participants in new jobs and are very confident we will meet our target,” Mr Van Eyk said.

“The Jobs Victoria Engineering Project demonstrates the power of TAFE, Chisholm in connecting job seekers with the training they need and with employers seeking these in demand skills. “

A large portion of the project’s success has been due to efforts made to reduce barriers in employment.

“Whether it is providing free safety gear, or free access to relevant training from industry experts, we are breaking down barriers for participants to help to fill a growing skills gap in our economy,” Mr Van Eyk said.