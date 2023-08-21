Four boys arrested over shoplifting spree

Four boys from the South East have been arrested over a spate of alleged thefts from bottle shops and supermarkets.

Police believe the stealing of alcohol, cigarettes, vapes and cash from 28 liquor stores mainly in the Glen Eira-Bayside and Manningham-Banyule areas between 3-15 August are linked.

Workers were threatened in some of the incidents but no one was injured, police say.

An Audi Q3 vehicle allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary in Bulleen on 12 August was used in the shop thefts. It has been recovered by police.

A 16-year-old from Narre Warren was arrested by Moorabbin CIU detectives on Thursday 17 August and charged with burglary and three counts of theft.

The next day, detectives with the help of Dandenong Divisional Response Unit raided homes in Dandenong and Hallam and arrested three youths.

A 12-year-old Dandenong boy was charged with aggravated burglary, five counts of theft, possession of cannabis and trafficking cannabis.

A 14-year-old Noble Park boy was charged with burglary and theft.

A 16-year-old Springvale boy was arrested pending further enquiries, police say.

The four have been bailed to appear at a children’s court.

Police say that further arrests are expected.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au