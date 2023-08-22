EPA kicks up a stink over odourous industry

Environmental Protection Authority inspectors have cracked down on industrial firms over smells plaguing residents in Keysborough and Dandenong.

During a three-day blitz this month, 14 EPA officers and two Greater Dandenong Council officers inspected businesses in Dandenong South.

It was in response to odour reports from residents in neighbouring suburbs, the EPA stated.

Eight businesses were given advice on improving their environmental management.

Some of them were also issued with an EPA Notice requiring them to improve their site’s odour and environmental management.

According to the EPA, it targeted sites based on information from pollution reports, industries known to create odour, advice from EPA odour experts and local EPA and council intelligence.

“Odour is one of the most common reasons people contact EPA to report pollution and something we take seriously given potential risk of harm to human health and the environment,” EPA southern metropolitan regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

“We’ll provide advice and monitor to make sure issues are being addressed, but if a business won’t comply, they can incur some strong penalties.

“This includes up to $1.8 million fines for companies and $360,000 for individuals.”

Details on odour-capture systems are at epa.vic.gov.au/for-business/find-a-topic/odour/advice-for-businesses/control-details/effective-odour-capture-system