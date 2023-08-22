Man extradited to face manslaughter charge

A man has been charged over the death of a Devon Meadows man allegedly struck by a bobcat in Bangholme.

A 52-year-old Winston Hills man was arrested in Winston Hills, NSW on Sunday 20 August, and granted extradition to Victoria.

He was charged by Homicide Squad detectives with manslaughter.

The man was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was struck by a bobcat at a business on Bangholme Road on 7 September 2022.

He was taken to hospital and subsequently died.

The accused and the victim were known to each other, police say.