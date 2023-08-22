Museum honours Brown

By Garry Howe

Neil Brown is a keen student of history – particularly pertaining to his beloved greyhounds – and helped build the Sandown complex into the world class facility it is today.

It was fitting then that on Sunday 13 August a part of that facility was dedicated in his name to showcase that rich history.

The honour of officially opening the Neil Brown Museum when to the man after whom it was named.

Sandown Greyhound Racing Club chief executive Adrian Scott said the idea of opening a museum had been bandied around for a few years.

“The establishment of a museum at Sandown has been loosely discussed for the last 10 years and about this time last year we made a commitment to establishing a museum,” he told guests at the opening ceremony, explaining that it also aligned with celebrating 150 years of greyhound racing in Victoria.

“Whilst our museum is modest compared to some, it will continue to evolve. I would like to acknowledge the work of our staff members – Bernadette Dillon and Tony Parson for making today happen.

“When we were formatting our plan for the museum, one of the first points of discussion was coming up with a name, it was a brief discussion,” Adrian said.

“Neil Brown has carved out a reputation as being an authority on the history of greyhound racing, not just around the Sandown club, but across Australia.

“Neil has held various positions within the industry, some paid positions but the majority in a voluntary capacity. He has been a director of the SGRC for 16 years, the last six years as chairperson.

“He is a life member of the club and presently holds the position as publicity officer for Greyhound Clubs Australia.”

Adrian said Neil’s Facebook site – Greyhound Racing Throughout The Years – has around 8000 followers.

He said there were three names synonymous with the history of the Sandown Greyhound Racing Club.

Henry Harrison, after whom the grandstand is named; Geoff ‘Smokey’ Dawson, who has Dawsons Bistro named in his honour, and Neil Brown.

“It is indeed an honour to be part of this auspicious occasion in formally opening the museum, a museum that acknowledged the outstanding contribution that Neil has made to our sport and the Sandown Greyhound Racing Club,” Adrian said.

“Neil has spent all his life in the Springvale district, by his own admissions a humble hobby trainer who achieved moderate success from his backyard in Keysborough.

“Neil, whilst you may have been a humble hobby trainer, you have been a champion ambassador for the sport of greyhound racing.”

After cutting the ribbon to declare the museum open to the public, Neil reflected upon how significant it was to have the museum within the Sandown complex.

“Sandown has been a leader in so many ways over the years. This is a magnificent complex, it is world class and I am very proud of it.

“This is extremely humbling for me to have this museum with my name on it at Sandown, a place that means so much to me.”

One of the museum exhibits is a bookmaker’s board and satchel donated by Neil’s good friend Garry Thomas.

Neil identified eight of the top sprinters to have graced the Sandown track and asked Garry to frame a market for the ‘race’.

He installed Highly Blessed as the 3-1 favourite, ahead of Rapid Journey and Sandi’s Me Mum at 5-1, Rookie Rebel at 6-1, Cheltenham Lass and Fernando Bale at 10-1 and Gold Grotto and Hua at 16-1.

Highly Blessed, he said, was rated in the top eight greyhounds in the world.