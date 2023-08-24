School’s $29m rebuild ‘transformational’

The latest of a $29 million transformation of Lyndale Secondary College has been officially opened.

Three classrooms in the Senior Studies Wing and tennis and basketball courts were the finishing touches on the 52-year-old campus’s “top to bottom” rebuild.

It follows the opening of “cutting edge” performing arts and STEM buildings, a food tech classroom, library, admin building and art technology wing in the past five years.

At the launch on 18 August, principal Pam Robinson thanked Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams for taking up the cause.

“This wasn’t a simple cosmetic fix.

“It has been a full rebuild from top to bottom, so that the teaching and learning is engaging and dynamic and access to state-of-the-art resources are now available for our whole community.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said until the project, there had been no capital works improvements since the school opened in 1961.

“The school buildings did not reflect the calibre of the teaching and learning that took place, world class education and the facilities needed to reflect that.

“And we also wanted to send a message to our educators and support staff in our schools that you deserve the very best as well – the best environments to learn in.”

Year 9 school captain Lauryn said the college had been “transformed into a 21st-century school”.

“The Senior School building is an example … and I am sure that you will all agree that it is beautifully designed to take into account student learning needs.”

Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said the facilities were a “game changer for the community”.

“We all know that good teaching outcomes, good quality engagement with students is not just about buildings. It’s about the leadership and it’s about the teachers and it’s about the staff that wrap around everyone.

“But geez, doesn’t make it really good when you have a gorgeous facility like this one.

“With beautiful natural light coming in, lots of open spaces and great equipment to use outside at recess and lunchtime to keep you engaged.”