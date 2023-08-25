Pair arrested after ‘erratic’ journey

Two men have been arrested after their vehicle was followed by police in Melbourne’s South East and East.

Police observed a red Ford Falcon sedan, wanted in relation to a number of ongoing investigations, on Police Road, Springvale about 10.20am on 24 August.

The Air Wing allegedly observed the Ford as it travelled along Eastlink.

Police allege the car was travelling at speed and driven erratically, sometimes travelling on the wrong side of the road and sometimes running red lights.

Tyre deflation devices were successfully used near Boronia Road but the car continued on.

The Falcon eventually stopped near Canterbury Road and it is alleged the driver attempted to carjack two other vehicles but was unsuccessful.

The man returned to the Ford and drove the car to Vermont Street, Blackburn South before the vehicle was dumped and the occupants ran off.

Dog Squad members arrested a 20-year-old Port Melbourne man nearby.

A 19-year-old Ferntree Gully man was arrested minutes later after attempting to gain entry to a house.

Any dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au