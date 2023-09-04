Man charged with Noble Park aggravated carjacking

A man has been charged with an alleged violent carjacking in an underground car park in Noble Park.

Police say the 30-year-old Noble Park man waved down a driver at the car park on Buckley Street about 12.30pm on Friday 1 September.

He allegedly demanded the driver get out of the car and punched and kicked him before fleeing empty-handed.

The man made similar demands to a second victim, producing what appeared to be a gun. Again he walked away empty-handed, police say.

He allegedly approached a third victim sitting in their car. He struck the man in the face with an apparent firearm and drove away in the car.

The man was arrested by police in Theodore Avenue a short time later.

He was charged with attempted carjacking, unlawful assault, attempted armed robbery, aggravated carjacking with imitation firearm, recklessly cause injury, assault with weapon, theft of motor vehicle, disqualified driving, theft and possess imitation firearm.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 1 September.