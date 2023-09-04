Police issue road safety warning

Victoria Police is issuing an urgent road safety warning to all motorists as the state enters a high-risk period for death and serious injury.

There were 28 lives lost on Victoria’s roads in September last year – the highest number of fatalities recorded for the month in 16 years.

It was also the deadliest month for the entire year.

Police intelligence shows two-thirds of the fatalities recorded last September – 19 of the 28 lives lost – were vulnerable road users including motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Motorcyclists made up almost 40 per cent of all road users killed.

More than half of motorcyclist fatalities occurred on metropolitan roads and involved riders aged under 29.

Police suspect excessive and inappropriate speed, unauthorised riding, not wearing appropriate protective riding gear and driver behaviour around sharing the road with motorcyclists were key factors in fatal collisions involving motorcyclists.

With spring a time when many recreational motorcyclists jump back on their bikes police are urging all riders to be extra cautious.

They’re also calling for other road users to pay due attention to their surroundings.

Victoria has recorded 197 lives lost so far this year, 40 more deaths than at the same time last year.

Road Policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said now is “not the time to be complacent”.

“The number of lives being lost on our roads this year should absolutely be cause for concern for everyone,” Asst Comm Weir said.

“We want everyone to think about not only their own safety but how their decisions and behaviour behind the wheel can impact the safety of others.

“September is a fantastic time of year – it’s the start of spring, footy finals, spring racing… there’s lots to look forward to.

Let’s ensure it stays that way – we don’t want September to be renowned for road trauma.”

Police are determined to avoid a repeat of last September’s concerning road trauma trend and will prioritise road policing enforcement across the month.

Operation Halo, an ongoing road policing initiative, will continue throughout September, with police focusing on reducing road trauma amongst vulnerable road users in high-traffic areas around the Melbourne, Merri-Bek, Port Phillip, Yarra, Stonnington and Boroondara council areas.

During the first three months of the operation, police detected 1366 offences with 75 per cent of those issued to motorists engaged in behaviours that put vulnerable road users at risk. Behaviour detected included speeding, mobile phone use/distraction, and disobeying traffic signs/signals.

Police will come together for a landmark road safety forum on 14 September aimed at finding new ways to tackle the growing number of lives lost this year.

A statewide road policing operation will come into effect at month’s end coinciding with the AFL Grand Final long weekend.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.