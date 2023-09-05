Burnt-out VW possibly linked to teen abduction

A burnt-out car found in Dandenong may be linked to the violent abduction of a 14-year-old boy in Glen Huntly, police say.

The boy was fighting for life in hospital after being confronted by unknown assailants and forced into a dark grey Volkswagen Tiguan about 3.35pm on Monday 4 September.

A short time later, the victim went out of the moving vehicle near the corner of Neerim and Grange roads and suffered significant injuries, police say.

A Volkswagen was found fully engulfed in flames on Heatherton Road, Dandenong on Tuesday 5 September about 12.30am.

Due to the vehicle’s damage, police were still investigating whether the car was stolen and whether it was linked to the Glen Huntly incident, a spokesperson said.

Police are also investigating whether it’s linked to an earlier incident in which four teens were robbed by two unknown assailants armed with machetes in Kambrook Road, Caulfield about 3.25pm on 4 September.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au