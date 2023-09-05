Jail for ‘shocking’ gang robbery

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A teenager who was part of a gang of up to 16 who inflicted a “violent” and “shocking” robbery of a driver in Cranbourne has been jailed.

Toang Duac, 19, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to armed robbery, violent disorder and car theft as well as possessing cannabis and a counterfeit $100 note.

The 21-year-old victim had been driving home from work in the early hours of 7 January 2022.

His 2012 Mercedes Benz was blocked in front and behind by two cars that stopped sideways across Stawell Street, Cranbourne.

As four youths approached his car, the victim ran away with his keys.

He was chased by up to 16 people to the Amazing Grace Hotel car park where he was brought to ground.

The attackers, including Duac, punched and kicked him to the head and back multiple times.

At least three of the mob stabbed and slashed the victim in the lower back. As that occurred, Duac stole off with the victim’s Nike runners.

The gang also robbed the man of his phone, his car keys, and his Mercedes.

That night, one of the group tried to use the victim’s ATM card – which was found in his car – at a McDonald’s in Cranbourne North.

Duac was wearing the stolen shoes when he was arrested with two others later that morning in Cranbourne East. He and others were identified on their own Snapchat videos after the crime.

He was also found with a kitchen knife, a small amount of cannabis and a photocopied $100 note.

The Mercedes was torched and abandoned in Tower Court, Noble Park two months later.

The hospitalised victim eventually got over his injuries but was saddled with a $15,000 debt on his uninsured car as well as a bill for his ambulance ride.

Living in Cranbourne, the man stated he was reminded daily of the assault every time he drove past the crime scene.

In sentencing, Judge Damian Murphy said it was a “shocking crime” and a “gang crime” all too often fueled by youthful peer pressure.

From a stable, Christian home, Duac had been identified as a talented basketballer with hopes of playing US college basketball.

At the time of the robbery, he was cut off from his parents who were trapped overseas or interstate during a five-month Covid lockdown.

As a result, he had less supervision and fell into a “bad crowd”, Judge Murphy noted.

He had no prior convictions at the time. But Duac had since offended on bail and spent the bulk of his 19th year in adult custody.

“You are at a fork in the road in your life,” Judge Murphy said, noting that Duac’s basketball dreams had been disrupted. He urged him to break the bonds with young criminals.

Being just over 18 at the time, Duac faced mandatory jail for armed robbery in company of others. Several co-offenders were under 18.

It was best for Duac and the community to not risk being contaminated and institutionalised by a long stint in jail, the judge said.

“You’re going downhill, I want you going uphill to a good life in the best country in the world.”

Duac showed little evidence of remorse but for his guilty plea after a sentence indication, the judge noted.

He was jailed for six months, followed by an 18-month supervised CCO including a non-association order, drug and alcohol treatment and judicial monitoring.

His term includes 25 days’ pre-sentence detention.