Driver takes a U-turn to court

A Hampton Park man has been charged with unlicensed driving and firearm, drug and car theft offences after a police intercept in Dandenong.

Police say they saw a black Ford sedan with stolen plates on Lonsdale Street about 1.43pm on Thursday 7 September.

Divisional Response Unit officers saw the vehicle pull an illegal U-turn outside Dandenong Magistrates Court. They intercepted the car after it turned into Pultney Street.

The 30-year-old driver was arrested, with drug paraphernalia, a homemade pen pistol and house-breaking implements allegedly found in the car.

Police say the car was stolen from Wodonga and the plates stolen from Ringwood.

The man was charged with prohibited person possessing a firearm, possessing a general category handgun, car theft, theft from a motor vehicle, possessing a drug of dependence, going equipeed to steal, unlicensed driving and other traffic offences.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.