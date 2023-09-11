by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The best part of working the Dandenong beat isn’t locking up the “bad guys” but helping people, says police officer Adam Tate.

Seven years ago, he traded in his landscaping and pool-construction career to become a Protective Services Officer (PSO). He soon trained up to join Victoria’s police force.

Senior Constable Tate recommends the job as the “best seat to the best show in the world” as Victoria Police’s recruitment drive lands in Dandenong this Thursday (14 September).

There’s the thrill of the unpredictable. One minute you could be chasing a stolen car, the next helping a person at their lowest.

“You’ve got the ability to have an impact on a person’s life. Sometimes it’s a good impact, sometimes not so great.

“The rewarding side is helping someone in crisis, like helping someone who’s homeless get into emergency accommodation or help someone with a mental health crisis get the help they require.”

On a memorable callout, he talked down a man threatening suicide at home. They ended up chatting on the man’s balcony as they waited for a medical car.

The man shared his struggles, how his wife had left with the kids. As they talked, he began to see the light at the end of the tunnel

“He could see that dark place he was in, it wasn’t so dark after all.

“He said can I give you a hug? Sure you can.

“Just hearing him say those words ‘thank you’ makes you think you’ve made a difference.”

From the time he left school, he’d harboured a hope of being a police officer. Instead he worked as a greenkeeper and other tradeswork.

One of his employers said he was better off working in maintenance because he wouldn’t have to worry about being shot.

But the itch for the thin blue line didn’t leave. He talked to friends and relatives in the force, and made the leap.

At 38, it was as good a time as any, he says.

“I was a little older than most recruits. That additional life experience has really helped me in my role.”

Nonetheless, things have surprised Tate – such as the prevalence of mental health issues, particularly since Covid-19.

“People have been locked away from living their normal lives and taking their liberties away … it’s played a massive part. There was also more family violence.”

He came face-to-face with the anger from lockdown protesters when they marched from the CBD onto West Gate Bridge.

“That has been the only time I felt that I was going to be hurt. Most of the day it was a wild goose chase.”

He said the fury was directed at “the uniform” rather than police personally. But it required having a thick skin.

“We’re the ones trying to enforce those lockdowns. Whether you agree or disagree, you have to follow the line.”

He advises recruits not to expect a 9-to-5 job, or to still be able to “party” with mates every Friday and Saturday night.

“No two days are the same. It’s so dynamic. One minute you’re driving to get a coffee, the next you’re flying down a freeway to a car accident or a home invasion.

“If you’re considering having a look at joining the police, it’s a case of jump in and grab the opportunity with both hands.”

Victoria Police is aiming to recruit an extra 502 police officers and 50 protective services officers by the end of June 2024.

Acting Superintendent Charmaine Hosking, of the police’s recruitment division, said policing was “challenging, rewarding and purposeful”.

“We encourage anyone interested in making a difference within the community to apply now.

“There are so many different roles that you can literally have what feels like multiple careers within the one organisation.

“You’ll start off on the van, then you might move to a specialist area, then you may become a detective or work on multi agency rescue efforts.”

An information session for potential recruits will be held at Dandenong police station on Thursday 14 September, 6pm-8pm.

Details: police.vic.gov.au/police