New ‘reality’ at Lyndale SC

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Lyndale Secondary College is leading the charge into augmented-reality (AR) learning.

The Dandenong North school is the first government school in the state to invest in an on-site Augmented Reality Immersive Technology Laboratory.

Its ‘smart’ classroom will use virtual reality (VR), AR and software to fully immerse students in topics and places around the world.

This includes being transported into an Egyptian tomb, exploring ancient Rome, delving inside a human cell and dissecting a frog.

On 30 August, three lucky Lyndale students Liv Hutchins, Ayaan Maniar and Ruby Fitzgerald were given a sneak preview of the future, donning the AR headsets inside the Melbourne headquarters of lab provider Lumination.

As part of the eye-popping experience, they were given a spectacular virtual tour of Michelangelo’s artwork on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Italy.

Liv said she felt “extremely privileged” to be among the first to enjoy the “super immersive and futuristic” demo.

“Some of these experiences included exploring the Sistine Chapel, building a city and exploring various places around the world such as Spain.

“It was certainly an exciting insight into how this new technology will help shape our learning and the curriculum at our school.”

The lab will be open for all Lyndale students across every subject, including science, art and humanities.

Principal Pam Robinson said the state-of-the-art lab would increase student engagement, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

“It’s a huge investment that the school is making for its school and staff.

“We didn’t want technology that was tokenistic. We wanted it to be immersive learning, we wanted something that had real results.”

She said the thrilled, awestruck students didn’t want to leave the Lumination lab demo.

“I’m really, really excited. We don’t have to spend the money for the students to go overseas to experience these things.

“It becomes more of a reality to them.”

The lab comes on the back of a $29 million ‘top-to-bottom’ rebuild of the college, which dramatically modernised its 52-year-old setting.

“We’re setting up our students for success and our community deserves it,” Robinson said.

The lab is expected to open at the college in mid-November.