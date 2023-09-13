Dandenong home ‘targeted’ in shooting

Two adult occupants were uninjured after shots were fired at their unit in Dandenong on Sunday 10 September.

Several rounds hit the unit in Burrows Avenue about 11.10pm, police say.

Meanwhile, police say they don’t believe it is linked to a shooting that injured a sleeping boy inside a home in Janmara Court, Endeavour Hills three days later.

“We do believe both shootings are targeted shootings,” Detective Acting Inspector Al Hanson of the Armed Crime Squad said.

“We don’t have a random gunman driving around firing indiscriminately in Dandenong or Endeavour Hills or surrounding area houses.”

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au