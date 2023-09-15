Healthy boost for Hazara vaccine rates

By Sahar Foladi

The South East’s Hazara community is being targeted in an innovative promotion to lift Covid-19 vaccine booster rates.

Data shows that linguistically and culturally diverse individuals make up 58 per cent of Australia’s population that’s unvaccinated with a booster dose, according to the Department of Health and Aged Care website.

As part of the ‘Strengthening Immunity in Community’ initiative, local Hazaragi speakers got together to create and design translated information to encourage more locals towards the jab.

Altaf Hussein is the chairperson of Victorian Afghan Youth Association, advocating for around 200 Hazara families in Australia.

He said that sourcing any information in the Hazara language is a major challenge, let alone when it comes to vital topics like Covid-19.

Mr Hussein took on the role of translating Covid healthcare information due to the lack of official in-language materials available in Hazaragi prior to this campaign.

“Whether it’s formal or informal translation, I had to do it all.”

Now that official information is available to the more than 12,000 Hazara population in the City of Greater Dandenong.

The ‘Strengthening Immunity in Community’ initiative was created in partnership with multicultural translation agency LEXIGO and sponsored by the Department of Health and Aged Care.

LEXIGO chief executive Mark Saba said materials need to be bilingual to reach all sectors of the community.

“When it comes to targeted health information on Covid-19, the Hazara community were very happy to see content in Hazaragi, as content targeted to them is usually in Dari or Farsi.

“The Hazara community told us that family and friends were a highly trusted source of information. If one person had a positive experience it can encourage everyone else.”

A majority of a sample group from the Hazara community said they were likely to consider the health advice and receive a booster dose in the next six months.

However, there is a need for a community-led push to continue the strong vaccination numbers.

Mr Hussein said he received the initial vaccine to “prove“ to his community that it’s safe.

He says the lack of trust stems from the lack of tailored and accessible healthcare information available in Hazaragi.

The Hazaragi translation of the health information advises the community to keep their booster doses up to date every six months and to encourage others to do the same.

There have been more than 3.8 million booster shots administered to Australian adults since January 2023, out of which Victoria makes up over a million.

As of 20 August 2023, Victorians from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) background made up 98 per cent of the unvaccinated population.

Across Australia, CALD individuals made up 58 per cent of the unvaccinated portion.

According to an Australian Technical Advisory Group’s (ATAGI) recommendation on 1 September, all adults aged 75 years and over should receive an additional vaccine if six months have passed since their last dose.

Those aged 18 to 64 years with weaker immune systems should consider an additional dose if six months have passed since their last dose.