Get on board at Keysborough CFA

Keysborough CFA’s busy fire brigade needs more volunteers to join the ranks.

The Chapel Road station’s 39 members, including 24 operational firefighters, respond to about 100 callouts a year.

Captain Stewart Matulis said new members were not only needed for daytime responses for firefighting, road rescues and emergency medical incidents.

There are also roles in non-firefighting support like fundraising, marketing, community education and engagement.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who is interested in serving their community and applying their skills and knowledge to CFA,” he said.

“Whether you want to jump on the truck and fight fires or wish to join the brigade in a non-operational support role, we will find a role that suits you.

“Many of our members speak multiple languages which greatly assists the diversity in our local community.”

New members are given a range of training, and work closely with emergency services such as Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria, VICSES and Victoria Police.

Capt Matulis said joining the brigade is not only fantastic for skill development but is also a great venture for meeting new people.

“We welcome any new volunteers with open arms,” he said.

“We regularly meet and train at the station and participate in fundraising events together.

“Many of our members have formed really close friendships through CFA.”

Details: 1st Lieutenant Dean Reading, dean.reading@members.cfa.vic.gov.au