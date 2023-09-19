$1.5m for Bruce GPs

More than 50 GP clinics in the Bruce electorate have shared nearly $1.5 million in federal grants.

The Strengthening Medicare – General Practice Grants Program opened in April, providing grants totalling $1.48 million to 54 practices in Bruce.

The grants of up to $50,000 go towards innovation, training, equipment and minor capital grants.

“After working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, GP practices deserve more than thanks,” Bruce MP Julian Hill said.

“Hence, I’m so genuinely pleased that these clinics have been approved for a grant to invest in improving local services.”

With his father being a GP and his mother a nurse, Mr Hill said “I was a great disappointment to the family for not going into medicine”.

“But I have the highest regard for the work GP practices do to care for our community.”

The Federal Government provided $220 million funding for the program nationwide.

It also allocated $3.5 billion to triple the bulk-billing incentive, $1.5 billion to boost Medicare rebate indexation and $2.2 billion in other Medicare reforms.