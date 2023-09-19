Police boss Q&A in Noble Park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s top cop will be on hand to answer community safety questions at a public forum in Noble Park.

Superintendent Jo Stafford will be part of a Q & A at the Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch Forum on Wednesday 27 September.

In recent months, crime rates have risen across Melbourne, including in Greater Dandenong.

There have been significant spikes in aggravated home burglaries, assaults, car theft, as well as theft from cars – including number plates.

Organiser Dawn Vernon, of DJNW, said this was a chance for people to ask Supt Stafford about personal safety.

The forums were also a means of bringing together the community, she said.

“Living here for so long, we used to know everyone.

“We’re now expanding so much, we’ve now got people from all walks of life – it’s important to come together as a community.”

Personal alarms as well as anti-theft screws for car number plates will also be available at the event.

Meanwhile, as Neighbourhood Watch Victoria celebrates 40 years, Ms Vernon says the group is also in need of fresh recruits.

“We need fresh blood. But all volunteer organisations are going through the same thing,“ the long-serving member said.

The forum is on 27 September, 7pm for a 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.